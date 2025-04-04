Environmental groups appeal against Swiss alpine solar project

Helvetia Nostra appeals against the "Gondosolar" project Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Franz Weber Foundation (FFW) and Helvetia Nostra (HN) are lodging an appeal against the planned alpine photovoltaic plant in Gondo in canton Valais. The "Gondosolar" project would lead to the destruction of a valuable alpine ecosystem, say the opponents in a press release.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Helvetia Nostra fait recours contre le projet “Gondosolar” Original Read more: Helvetia Nostra fait recours contre le projet “Gondosolar”

“The impact of the project on the landscape, and above all on nature, would be extremely serious”, the appellants pointed out on Thursday. “Moreover, they are poorly documented, if at all, making it very difficult for the authorities and civil society to assess their exact extent. HN has also demanded a legal opinion as part of its appeal.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

For FFW and HN, the project “has serious technical and procedural shortcomings. “No alternative study has been carried out, even though other areas in the region or canton would have been more favourable, due to the connection to existing infrastructure, the presence of already built-up territory or the lesser impact on flora and fauna.”

Proceedings started

The opponents also point the finger at the Cantonal Building Commission, which decided to approve a project “without any compensation measures being imposed”.

For all these reasons, an appeal was lodged with the Valais State Council on Wednesday. A parallel procedure is underway with the Swiss Federal Office of Energy to obtain approval for the electrical infrastructure required for the project.

More

More Construction starts on first large-scale solar park in Swiss Alps This content was published on The first major solar project under the federal government’s “Solar Express” scheme is being built near the mountain village of Sedrun in southeast Switzerland. Read more: Construction starts on first large-scale solar park in Swiss Alps

The “Gondosolar” project involves the installation of 2,200 double-sided solar modules, arranged vertically on cross-shaped structures, over an area of around 17,000 m2, at an altitude of more than 2,000 metres. The area is currently entirely free of any kind of infrastructure.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey on this page to help us understand your needs.