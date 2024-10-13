Swiss family travel fund Reka plans to invest CHF100 million within five years

Reka plans to invest 100 million francs within five years Keystone-SDA

The Swiss travel fund Reka plans to invest CHF100 million ($117 million) in the renewal and expansion of its offer.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Reka will binnen fünf Jahren 100 Millionen Franken investieren Original Read more: Reka will binnen fünf Jahren 100 Millionen Franken investieren

The aim is to shed the vacation village image, said managing director Roland Ludwig in an interview with SonntagsBlick.

Ludwig said in the interview on Sunday that the cooperative would have to raise outside capital for the investments. He was convinced that the strategy would work.

For example, a kind of boutique family hotel is to be opened in S-chanf in the Upper Engadine in the eastern Swiss Alps. There are also plans to expand the vacation village in Lenk, canton Bern, and build a lakeside village is to be built in Kreuzlingen, canton Thurgau. In the past, a vacation apartment in beautiful surroundings and hiking were enough, said Ludwig. In the meantime, expectations have risen and a varied program is in demand.

Switzerland remains the core market and the largest investments are made here. In contrast, nobody knows Reka abroad, said Ludwig. There, the cooperative wants to position itself as a family vacation provider and grow. The purchase of a new vacation resort abroad is being considered. According to the Reka boss, concrete negotiations are not yet underway. The focus is on Italy and France.

Translated from German by DeepL/ds

