Alpine Environment

Several Swiss Alpine passes close for winter

Several Alpine passes, including the Klausen Pass and the Furka Pass, closed to traffic on Monday.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The Susten Pass was already closed on Sunday, the Uri construction department announced on Monday. On the Bernese side, the road remains open as far as Obermaad, the Bernese cantonal police said on request.

According to the website of the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS), the Nufenen Pass, which connects Valais and Ticino, was also due to close for the winter break om Monday.

+ Heavy snow blocks Swiss mountain passes

The Grimsel Pass, which connects the Bernese Oberland and Valais, should also be closed from Monday evening, the Bern cantonal police said. On the Bernese side, the road will remain open as far as Guttannen.

The Oberalp Pass and the Gotthard Pass are only passable with winter equipment, according to the Uri construction department. At the Gotthard, a night closure is also in force from 6pm to 8am. At the Oberalp and Gotthard, short-term closures due to weather changes are possible at any time, according to the Uri authorities.

The Forcola di Livigno between Italy and Graubünden is expected to close for the winter break at the end of the month, on November 29, according to the TCS.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

