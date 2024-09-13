Heavy snow blocks Swiss mountain passes

Several mountain passes were closed on Friday morning.
Keystone-SDA
Listen to the article
Listening the article
Toggle language selector
English (US)
English (British)
Generated with artificial intelligence.
A cold front caused the snow line in Switzerland to drop below 2,000 metres above sea level on Thursday night. As a result, several mountain passes were closed on Friday morning.
This content was published on
September 13, 2024 - 11:06
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The Furka, Gotthard, Grimsel, Klausen, Nufenen, Oberalp and Susten passes were closed shortly before 8am, according to the website of the Touring Club of Switzerland (TCS).
There was snow on several other pass roads, including the Albula, Bernina, Jaun, Maloja and the road over the Vue-des-Alpes.
+ Swiss glaciers remain under threat despite huge winter snowfall
Otherwise, the Viasuisse traffic information service did not record any major restrictions on road traffic due to the snowfall.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look
here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
More
Zurich Film Festival honours Alicia Vikander
This content was published on
Sep 13, 2024
Swedish Oscar winner Alicia Vikander will be awarded the Golden Eye at the 20th Zurich Film Festival (ZFF).
Read more: Zurich Film Festival honours Alicia Vikander
More
Researchers throw concrete blocks down Swiss mountain
This content was published on
Sep 13, 2024
Researchers are rolling huge chunks of concrete down the slope on the Weissfluhjoch near Davos in eastern Switzerland for scientific purposes.
Read more: Researchers throw concrete blocks down Swiss mountain
More
Swiss parliament backs payment cards for asylum-seekers
This content was published on
Sep 13, 2024
The Swiss parliament has expressed support for a payment card for asylum-seekers.
Read more: Swiss parliament backs payment cards for asylum-seekers
More
Swiss increasingly concerned with death
This content was published on
Sep 13, 2024
Almost two-thirds of Swiss people are more frequently concerned with death and the issue of living wills and advance healthcare directives.
Read more: Swiss increasingly concerned with death
More
Russian shelling kills three Red Cross workers in eastern Ukraine
This content was published on
Sep 13, 2024
Russian shelling on Thursday killed three Ukrainians working for the ICRC and wounded two others in a village in the frontline Donetsk region.
Read more: Russian shelling kills three Red Cross workers in eastern Ukraine
More
Swiss banks fret over sanctions risk to wealth business
This content was published on
Sep 13, 2024
A survey of Swiss banks has highlighted international sanctions imposed on other countries, such as against Russia over Ukraine, as the greatest geopolitical risk to their business.
Read more: Swiss banks fret over sanctions risk to wealth business
More
Ex-Guatemala police chief convicted by Swiss court of prisoner murders
This content was published on
Sep 12, 2024
Former Guatemala police chief has been convicted after a fourth trial in Switzerland.
Read more: Ex-Guatemala police chief convicted by Swiss court of prisoner murders
More
Groundwater tipped to give politicians greater headaches in future
This content was published on
Sep 12, 2024
Groundwater is the most important reservoir of drinking water.
Read more: Groundwater tipped to give politicians greater headaches in future
More
Swiss national broadcaster RTS to cut 55 jobs
This content was published on
Sep 12, 2024
RTS cuts come with parent body SRG needing to save CHF50 million.
Read more: Swiss national broadcaster RTS to cut 55 jobs
More
Italy deepens probe of Swisscom’s takeover of Vodafone Italia
This content was published on
Sep 12, 2024
The planned Swisscom takeover of Vodafone Italia is being scrutinised more closely.
Read more: Italy deepens probe of Swisscom’s takeover of Vodafone Italia
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.