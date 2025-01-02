Zander named Swiss Fish of the Year

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Alpine Environment

Around ten tonnes of zander are caught in Swiss waters every year. Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The zander, aka Sander lucioperca, has been named the Fish of the Year 2025 by the Swiss Fishing Federation (FSP).

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The zander is as magnificent as a mythical creature, as merciless as a predatory knight and as popular in fishing as it is in the kitchen, the fishing organisation wrote in a press release on Thursday.

However, zander stocks in Switzerland are too small, it added. Around ten tonnes of zander are caught in Swiss waters every year. Demand can therefore only be met with imports and aquaculture.

Thanks to its adaptability, the zander is one of the few fish species that can survive on its own.

“But we have to use it sustainably, which is why we need conservation regulations,” said David Bittner, FSP’s managing director declared.

Considerable stocks of zander live in lakes Murten, Gruyère, Schiffenen, Sihl and Constance, as well as in Lake Lugano. The zander also thrives in many rivers, dam reservoirs and canals in the central Plateau region in Switzerland.

+ How Switzerland is battling invasive species

The zander is also a good hunter and travels in packs like wolves.

The FSP chose the zander as Fish of the Year 2025 as it wants to raise awareness about natural aquatic habitats to ensure that there are more native fish caught in the wild again.

Adapted from French by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

