Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Alpine Environment

Zermatt rail link interrupted for weeks after severe flooding in Switzerland

Rails: Visp-Täsch section closed until mid-August
Rails: Visp-Täsch section closed until mid-August Keystone-SDA

Following the recent floods in Switzerland, trains operated by Matterhorn Gotthard Bahn will not be running to the Swiss mountain resort of Zermatt until at least mid-August.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The Visp-Täsch rail link will stay closed until at least mid-August due to severe damage caused by the flooding of the Vispa river. Several sections of the railway route have been significantly affected. Replacement bus services are currently in operation.

More

“The situation between the region of Kalpetran and the village of St Niklaus is particularly critical,” said Egon Gsponer, Head of Infrastructure at the Matterhorn Gotthard Bahn, during a press conference on Wednesday. The extensive damage and the challenging access to the sites are complicating efforts to repair the tracks, thereby hindering the transportation of materials and construction machinery.

It is now impossible to provide a precise cost estimate. “However, repair expenses alone will exceed CHF10 million ($11 million),” said Fernando Lehner, CEO of the Matterhorn Gotthard Bahn. He also said that more than a million will be required for the cost of replacement buses.

Translated from French by DeepL/sp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
37 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
14 Likes
46 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR