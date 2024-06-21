Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Alpine Environment

Swiss resort of Zermatt off-limits due to flooding risk

flood
The Vispa river in flood in Zermatt. Keystone / Claude Volken

Since midday on Friday, it has been impossible to reach Zermatt by either train or by road.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Trains are no longer running between Visp and Zermatt, the Matterhorn Gotthard Bahn said in a press release. Trains on the R40, RE41 and RE42 lines have been cancelled due to the risk of flooding. Replacement buses are running between Visp and Täsch.  

The Vispa river rose from its banks on Friday morning. Schools in the tourist village were closed, a local authority employee told Keystone-ATS. According to the Walliser Bote, authorities in Zermatt have been on high alert since Friday morning.  

Valais on alert

The banks of the Rhône and its tributaries in canton Valais and Vaud will be off-limits to the public this weekend due to the risk of flooding. This ban will apply from Friday until Monday evening.

The flow of the Rhône, currently at a high level, is expected to continue rising until it reaches its peak on Friday late afternoon or evening, according to the Valais cantonal flood control authority (OCC), which has been reactivated for the occasion.

+ Read more: Politicians give CHF1 billion to prevent future Rhône flooding

Adapted from French by DeepL/kc/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. 

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch

External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

Deeply Read

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
75 Likes
79 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
10 Likes
36 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
15 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR