Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Alpine Environment

alpine living The real face of the quaint Swiss chalet

Chalet mit Gartenzaun

Oberegg, Schwyz

Chalet in grau mit Wohnwagen

Galgenen, Schwyz

Chalet aus dunklem Holz mit hellgrünen Fensterläden

Oberegg, Schwyz

Chalet an Hauptstrasse

Luchsingen, Glarus

Chalet mit Holzschindeln

Siebnen, Schwyz

Chalet mit Quadratischen Schindeln

Galgenen, Schwyz

Chalet in grün

Uznach, St. Gallen

Chalet mit grünen Fensterläden

Tuggen, Schwyz

Chalet umgeben von Bäumen im Schneesturm

Tuggen, Schwyz

Chalet in weiss im Hintergrund Industrietürme

Altendorf, Schwyz

Chalet mit Holzschindeln und dunkelroten Fensterläden

Ingenbohl, Schwyz

Chalet mit Vordächern und Stromleitung

Seewen, Schwyz

Chalet am Hang

Schwyz

photos of Swiss chalets surrounded by white landscape

Behind every Swiss cliché - whether chocolate, cheese or banks - is a kernel of truth. German photographer Patrick Lambertz found one of them with his “Chalets of Switzerland”.

Originally, the word ‘chalet’ means a hut, usually built from wood, and which stands on pastoral or agricultural land. Such detached rural houses are found right across the Alpine region.

Through the course of the Romantic movement, however, when the European elite began to take an interest in Switzerland, the chalet came to symbolise a natural, simple, free, and democratic way of life. Such wooden models graced the homes, gardens, and parks of the then European aristocracy, and became a Swiss symbol par excellence.

Minimalist

As a German, the clichés surrounding Switzerland and its chalets particularly interest former filmmaker Patrick Lambertzexternal link.

“It was probably a non-Swiss view that allowed me to see these houses as lived-in, down-to-earth objects,” he told swissinfo.ch. I was able to contrast the glittering world of the imagined ideal with a completely different reality.”

Lambertz situates the nowadays sometimes overlooked chalets in the centre of his photos, where surrounded by an abstract, minimalist winter landscape they become the main characters, and their striking, unique characters and stories are allowed to emerge.

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.








Click here to see more newsletters