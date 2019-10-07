This content was published on October 7, 2019 2:34 PM

In its second-ever data sharing exercise as part of a global automatic exchange of information (AEOI) treaty, Switzerland shared financial account information with 63 partner countries.

On Monday, the Swiss Federal Tax Authority revealed that it had provided details of around 3.1 million bank accounts held by foreigners to the countries of their origin. In return, it received information on banking details of around 2.4 million accounts held by Swiss citizens in 75 partner countries.

The largest exchange of data (in both directions) was with Germany, the same as in 2018. The automatic exchange deal became effective in 2017 and the first exchange of data took place the following year.

This time Switzerland received financial data from 75 countries but only reciprocated with 63. This is because 12 did not either meet data security and confidentiality requirements (Belize, Bulgaria, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Montserrat, Romania, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Cyprus) or chose not to receive Swiss data (Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Turks and Caicos Islands).

Swiss authorities expect that Switzerland’s network of AEOI countries will be expanded to 90 next year.





