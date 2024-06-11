Merger of Swiss units of UBS and Credit Suisse could happen by July

The head of UBS Switzerland said on Tuesday that the operational merger could happen as early as next month – somewhat sooner than planned.

Other language: 1 Deutsch de UBS-Schweiz: Fusion der UBS- und CS-Schweiz bereits im Juli möglich Original Read more: UBS-Schweiz: Fusion der UBS- und CS-Schweiz bereits im Juli möglich

The merger would initially mainly affect employees, who would then already be able to work together internally, Sabine Keller-Busse told the Neue Zürcher Zeitung newspaper on Tuesday.

“For Credit Suisse clients, only the legal counter-party will change initially. They will still have their CS debit cards, mortgages or investment products as long as the IT systems are still running,” Keller-Busse told the paper.

For some complex clients such as large family offices or companies, the migration will already begin this year. The rest of the clients will then be migrated to the UBS systems by New Year’s Eve 2025. “Then it will be back to normal for our business,” Keller-Busse said.

The legal merger of UBS AG and Credit Suisse AG was finalised around a fortnight ago, on May 31.

Adapted from German by DeepL/dos

