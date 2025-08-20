All you need to know about the September 28 national vote
After seven months without a national vote, Swiss citizens will have to decide on two issues on September 28.
The first topic concerns the Federal Act on Electronic Identity (e-ID). After Swiss voters rejected a private sector-led project in 2021, the Federal Council is back with a new version but with a public model this time. This version has the support of the major political parties on both the right and the left. However, a referendum has been launched by a committee composed mainly of members of the Pirate Party, the Young Swiss People's Party, the Federal Democratic Union and groups opposed to the Covid-19 pandemic measures. The ‘no’ camp warns of a risk to personal data.
The second vote topic concerns the introduction of a tax on second homes. Last December, Parliament voted to abolish the rental value for primary and secondary residences. To compensate for tax losses in tourism-reliant cantons, Parliament introduced this special tax targeting only second homes.
Check out our explainer on the two vote topics below. We've also curated a selection of relevant articles to help you make an informed decision.
