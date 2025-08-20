All you need to know about the September 28 national vote

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Dear Swiss Abroad,



After seven months without a national vote, Swiss citizens will have to decide on two issues on September 28.



The first topic concerns the Federal Act on Electronic Identity (e-ID). After Swiss voters rejected a private sector-led project in 2021, the Federal Council is back with a new version but with a public model this time. This version has the support of the major political parties on both the right and the left. However, a referendum has been launched by a committee composed mainly of members of the Pirate Party, the Young Swiss People's Party, the Federal Democratic Union and groups opposed to the Covid-19 pandemic measures. The ‘no’ camp warns of a risk to personal data.



The second vote topic concerns the introduction of a tax on second homes. Last December, Parliament voted to abolish the rental value for primary and secondary residences. To compensate for tax losses in tourism-reliant cantons, Parliament introduced this special tax targeting only second homes.



Check out our explainer on the two vote topics below. We've also curated a selection of relevant articles to help you make an informed decision.



Happy reading



1 minute

Katy Romy

As a correspondent at the Federal Palace for SWI swissinfo.ch, I report on federal politics for the Swiss Abroad. After studying at the Academy of Journalism and Media at the University of Neuchâtel, my career path initially took me to various regional media, working in the editorial offices of Journal du Jura, Canal 3 and Radio Jura bernois. Since 2015, I have been working in the multilingual editorial department of SWI swissinfo.ch, where I continue to practise my profession with passion. Other languages: 3 Deutsch de Abstimmung: Die Vorlagen vom 28. September kurz erklärt Read more: Abstimmung: Die Vorlagen vom 28. September kurz erklärt

Français fr Votations fédérales du 28 septembre Original Read more: Votations fédérales du 28 septembre

Italiano it Votazioni federali del 28 settembre Read more: Votazioni federali del 28 settembre

Detailed explainers on the two vote topics:

More

More Swiss Politics Swiss voters to decide – again – on introducing electronic ID This content was published on A key step towards a digital society or a threat to data protection? On September 28, the Swiss will vote again on a new e-ID scheme. Read more: Swiss voters to decide – again – on introducing electronic ID

More

More Swiss Politics Will Switzerland finally do away with imputed rental-value tax on homeowners? This content was published on The Swiss imputed rental value system is complicated and provides opportunities for tax breaks. Citizens will vote on the issue on September 28. Read more: Will Switzerland finally do away with imputed rental-value tax on homeowners?

We’d like to hear from you:

More Debate Hosted by: Katy Romy Does your country of residence offer an e-ID? Switzerland is voting on a new e-ID system. Has your country of residence already introduced one? And does it make your life easier? Join the discussion 1 Likes View the discussion

Our articles on e-ID:

More

More Swiss Abroad ‘Electronic identity will make life easier for Swiss Abroad’ This content was published on The Swiss government wants to introduce a free, voluntary digital identity document. Our two guests on the SWI swissinfo.ch Let’s Talk webcast discuss the topic. Read more: ‘Electronic identity will make life easier for Swiss Abroad’

More

More Swiss Abroad Swiss Abroad give a clear ‘yes’ to a digital ID This content was published on The Swiss government wants to introduce an electronic identity (e-ID) for citizens. The Swiss abroad are favour of the move. Read more: Swiss Abroad give a clear ‘yes’ to a digital ID

Our articles on the previous e-ID vote:

More

More Swiss Politics Digital identity scheme shot down by voters over data privacy concerns This content was published on A clear majority of voters in Switzerland have rejected a law governing a proposed electronic identity system. Read more: Digital identity scheme shot down by voters over data privacy concerns

More

More The Swiss eID law has flaws, but is another version worth the wait? This content was published on Digital identity is considered the key to access the digitized world – but has Switzerland found the right model? Read more: The Swiss eID law has flaws, but is another version worth the wait?

Our articles on the Swiss real estate market:

More

More Swiss Politics Home owners and tenants wary of reform plans This content was published on A new attempt is underway in Switzerland to do away with tax breaks for home owners who live in their own property. Read more: Home owners and tenants wary of reform plans

More

More Demographics Mortgages in Switzerland: how the system works This content was published on Home loans are cheap in Switzerland. There are good sides and bad sides to this. Here is what you need to know about mortgages in Switzerland. Read more: Mortgages in Switzerland: how the system works

More

More Demographics Switzerland’s housing shortage: how bad is it? This content was published on With high immigration and not enough new houses and flats being built, Switzerland’s housing shortage is getting worse. Just how severe is the problem? Read more: Switzerland’s housing shortage: how bad is it?

More

More Demographics No house generation: the impossibility of buying property in Switzerland This content was published on In many countries, buying a home is slipping further out of reach for young people. Switzerland is no exception. Read more: No house generation: the impossibility of buying property in Switzerland

Our voting guides:

More

More Moving abroad How to vote from abroad as a Swiss citizen This content was published on Living outside Switzerland doesn’t mean losing your right to vote. Yet only a small percentage of Swiss citizens living abroad actually cast their ballots. Here’s a short guide on how to vote from abroad. Read more: How to vote from abroad as a Swiss citizen

More

More Moving abroad Voting from abroad: How to register for Swiss elections This content was published on Switzerland grants voting rights to its citizens living abroad. If you want to exercise your voting rights, you must first get on the electoral register. Read more: Voting from abroad: How to register for Swiss elections

More

More Swiss Politics How Switzerland’s political system of direct democracy works This content was published on Together with neutrality and federalism, direct democracy is a part of the Swiss national identity and helps unite the various languages, religions and cultures in the country. This video gives you a short introduction to this unique political system. (Produced by swissinfo.ch on behalf of the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad)Please note: This video was made in 2011. The political landscape has changed and the numbers are no longer representative. For more recent figures go to the Democracy Barometer project page. Read more: How Switzerland’s political system of direct democracy works