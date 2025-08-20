The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
All you need to know about the September 28 national vote

Katy Romy
Generated with artificial intelligence.
All you need to know about the September 28 national vote
Listening: All you need to know about the September 28 national vote

Dear Swiss Abroad,

After seven months without a national vote, Swiss citizens will have to decide on two issues on September 28.

The first topic concerns the Federal Act on Electronic Identity (e-ID). After Swiss voters rejected a private sector-led project in 2021, the Federal Council is back with a new version but with a public model this time. This version has the support of the major political parties on both the right and the left. However, a referendum has been launched by a committee composed mainly of members of the Pirate Party, the Young Swiss People's Party, the Federal Democratic Union and groups opposed to the Covid-19 pandemic measures. The ‘no’ camp warns of a risk to personal data.

The second vote topic concerns the introduction of a tax on second homes. Last December, Parliament voted to abolish the rental value for primary and secondary residences. To compensate for tax losses in tourism-reliant cantons, Parliament introduced this special tax targeting only second homes.

Check out our explainer on the two vote topics below. We've also curated a selection of relevant articles to help you make an informed decision.

Happy reading

This content was published on
1 minute

As a correspondent at the Federal Palace for SWI swissinfo.ch, I report on federal politics for the Swiss Abroad. After studying at the Academy of Journalism and Media at the University of Neuchâtel, my career path initially took me to various regional media, working in the editorial offices of Journal du Jura, Canal 3 and Radio Jura bernois. Since 2015, I have been working in the multilingual editorial department of SWI swissinfo.ch, where I continue to practise my profession with passion.

Detailed explainers on the two vote topics:

We'd like to hear from you:

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Does your country of residence offer an e-ID?

Switzerland is voting on a new e-ID system. Has your country of residence already introduced one? And does it make your life easier?

Our articles on e-ID:

Our articles on the previous e-ID vote:

Our articles on the Swiss real estate market:

Property in Switzerland is expensive - and the debt burden is also high.

Demographics

Mortgages in Switzerland: how the system works

This content was published on Home loans are cheap in Switzerland. There are good sides and bad sides to this. Here is what you need to know about mortgages in Switzerland.

Read more: Mortgages in Switzerland: how the system works
Demographics

Switzerland's housing shortage: how bad is it?

This content was published on With high immigration and not enough new houses and flats being built, Switzerland's housing shortage is getting worse. Just how severe is the problem?

Read more: Switzerland's housing shortage: how bad is it?
Our voting guides:

Camille Kündig

Moving abroad

How to vote from abroad as a Swiss citizen

This content was published on Living outside Switzerland doesn't mean losing your right to vote. Yet only a small percentage of Swiss citizens living abroad actually cast their ballots. Here's a short guide on how to vote from abroad.

Read more: How to vote from abroad as a Swiss citizen
vote

Moving abroad

Voting from abroad: How to register for Swiss elections

This content was published on Switzerland grants voting rights to its citizens living abroad. If you want to exercise your voting rights, you must first get on the electoral register.

Read more: Voting from abroad: How to register for Swiss elections
Switzerland's direct democracy

Swiss Politics

How Switzerland's political system of direct democracy works

This content was published on Together with neutrality and federalism, direct democracy is a part of the Swiss national identity and helps unite the various languages, religions and cultures in the country. This video gives you a short introduction to this unique political system. (Produced by swissinfo.ch on behalf of the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad)Please note: This video was made in 2011. The political landscape has changed and the numbers are no longer representative. For more recent figures go to the Democracy Barometer project page.

Read more: How Switzerland's political system of direct democracy works

