Swiss stock exchange halts trading due to technolgy issues

stock exchange board
Temporarily frozen: the SIX Swiss stock exchange in Zurich. Keystone
The SIX Swiss Stock Exchange scrapped its planned resumption of trading on Wednesday, citing persistent technical snags that make it impossible to disseminate market pricing data.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Bloomberg

The initial halt began at 10am Zurich time and some trading, including equities, was set to resume at 11:30am. But now trading is halted again until further notice due to ongoing technical problems, SIX Swiss Exchange said in a statement. The exchange hadn’t been able to disseminate market data and indexes since about 9:10am, a spokesperson had said earlier.

Data for the main Spanish stock market, which is owned by SIX, was also affected. Bloomberg data showed pricing resumed on Spain’s IBEX stock index at around 10:40am and stopped again at 11:38am.

Trading was not initially affected by the glitch in either Switzerland or Spain but SIX was required to halt Swiss trading due to regulations regarding the equal treatment of market participants, the spokesman added. 

The Swiss exchange is the trading venue for some of Europe’s biggest companies, including Nestle SA and Roche Holding AG. Last summer, the market was hit by its worst outage in more than a decade, with trading in equities and derivative instruments halted for three hours.

“It’s never good news for an exchange to deal with technical issues that hit the ability to exchange,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank. “The time it takes to go back to business will determine the gravity of the reputational risks but the lasting impact should remain limited in my opinion. Things like this happen everywhere.” 

The latest trading glitch comes over a week after a massive IT failure linked to cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. affected the London Stock Exchange Group’s RNS, a service that publicly traded companies use to distribute price-sensitive regulatory announcements. FTSE indexes also weren’t printing prices during some parts of the same day.

