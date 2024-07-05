Swiss insurer braced for CHF75 million storm damage bills

Parts of southern Switzerland were hit by heavy storms Keystone / Michael Buholzer

The first half of the year in Switzerland was marked by heavy rain and numerous storms. The Mobiliar insurer expects high storm damage of over CHF75 million for the first six months of 2024.

Mobiliar announced on Friday that the severe storms of the last few weeks have caused not only great human suffering but also great damage.

According to the information, around CHF47 million of the storm costs in the first half of the year are likely to be due to flooding and around CHF17 million to hail.

Mobiliar has received more than 13,500 damage reports to date, it said. And these numbers are likely to rise. Mobiliar estimates damages amounting to CHF32 million for the devastating events in Valais and Ticino at the end of June alone.

