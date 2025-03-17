Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Banking & Fintech

UBS latest bank to tone down diversity in annual report

Banks and other companies fear a US backlash for promoting diversity.
Banks and other companies fear a US backlash for promoting diversity. Keystone / Gaetan Bally
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
UBS latest bank to tone down diversity in annual report
Listening: UBS latest bank to tone down diversity in annual report

Swiss bank UBS’s annual report no longer refers to a key sustainability term that has come under attack from the Trump administration, indicating how the backlash is impacting European firms.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Bloomberg

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Swiss bank’s 2024 sustainability and annual reports, published Monday, omit references to “DE&I,” which stands for diversity, equity and inclusion. The previous year’s reports mentioned that term 21 times, which was already a decline from a peak in the 2022 filings.

The UBS case adds to evidence that European banks are increasingly affected by a growing global movement against diversity initiatives, particularly in the United States.

+ Read about the fight between UBS and Swiss regulators

Spanish lender Banco Santander has said it may choose to partly sever a previous link between diversity and some bonuses, while ING has highlighted negative attitudes toward sustainability and diversity measures as a business risk.

“We are subject to separate, and sometimes conflicting, ESG regulations,” UBS said in the legal risks section of its latest annual report. “For example, in certain jurisdictions, we are required to set diversity targets or other ESG-related goals that are considered illegal or contrary to regulatory expectations in other jurisdictions.”

The campaign in the US under President Donald Trump’s administration has already caused several US financial institutions to retreat from DEI efforts.

“In every location in which we operate, we continue to act in accordance with the current law and regulations and will monitor any changes to ensure to remain consistent,” a UBS representative said in a statement to Bloomberg News when asked about the changes in the reports. 

“We have a diverse workforce with a variety of skills, experiences and backgrounds,” the representative added. The bank will “continue to recruit, develop and promote a diverse employee base with meritocracy at the forefront of any decision we make.”

More

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
13 Likes
44 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
19 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

How will Swiss democracy promotion fare after the USAID funding freeze?

Switzerland has followed America's lead so far. The freezing of USAID funds demands a rethink.

Join the discussion
3 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Most forecasters believe the SNB will deliver a quarter-point interest rate reduction.

More

SNB interest rate cliffhanger keeps economists guessing

This content was published on Switzerland’s central bank is about to take another cliffhanger decision as officials weigh whether to use up one of their last interest-rate cuts before reaching zero.

Read more: SNB interest rate cliffhanger keeps economists guessing

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR