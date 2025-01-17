Listening: UBS takes over Credit Suisse’s former Zurich HQ
The name and logo of the former Credit Suisse headquarters at Paradeplatz 8 in Zurich were officially replaced by those of UBS on Friday. The re-branding of the building is a step towards the creation a new UBS Campus Paradeplatz in the district.
The iconic building at Paradeplatz 8 in Zurich, from which the fortunes of Schweizerische Kreditanstalt and later Credit Suisse were controlled, has existed since 1876. It is best known in recent times as one of the key focal point’s of Switzerland’s financial centre and the headquarters of Credit Suisse, before it was rescued by UBS in 2023.
Since Friday, however, a UBS sign now adorns the front of the building.
The former Bankverein building at Paradeplatz 6, diagonally opposite, is currently being renovated and is due to re-open at the beginning of 2027. It will then house the bank’s international wealth management department. The first floor and first basement level will also be open to the public and will house catering and retail outlets.
“UBS Campus Paradeplatz”
The old Credit Suisse building will also be made more attractive to the public with additional retail space and restaurants on the first floor. But it will remain a bank for Swiss customers.
The first teams of bankers will move into Paradeplatz 8 in just a few days. In addition, the branch in the building will be converted this quarter so that clients can be served with both Credit Suisse and UBS products.
Together with Bärengasse and Bärenhof, the two buildings on Paradeplatz will then become part of the so-called “UBS Campus Paradeplatz”. The bank plans to employ a total of 4,000 people there in the future.
Translated from German by DeepL/sb
