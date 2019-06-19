This content was published on June 19, 2019 6:47 PM

The Ukrainian seamen have been in Russian custody for almost seven months. (Keystone / Maxim Shipenkov)

Ignazio Cassis has requested Russia to further dialogue with Ukraine through a goodwill gesture concerning 24 Ukrainian sailors imprisoned for entering the Kerch Strait in November 2018.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday after a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, Cassis said that a positive gesture on Russia’s part would be welcome to help move the dialogue forward with Ukraine.

On November 25, 2018, three Ukrainian navy vessels were captured by the Russian coast guard after they had entered the Kerch Strait. The Strait was considered shared territorial waters of both countries but the 2014 Crimean conflict soured relationships. In May, the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) ordered Russia to release the Ukrainian vessels and naval personnel.

Cassis said that he had “frank, clear and open discussions” with Lavrov over disagreements in their third meeting in nine months. He stated that Switzerland wants the Minsk accord to be implemented. The humanitarian situation in Syria, Iran and Venezuela was also raised.

Relations with Europe was also a subject of discussion. Cassis underlined his support for the values of the Council of Europe, which uphold freedom of expression, freedom of assembly and other fundamental freedoms. He also spoke of Switzerland’s efforts to bring Russian parliamentarians back to the Council of Europe.

"We would be very pleased to see Russia taking up an active role once more in the Council of Europe and using it constructively," he said.

Diplomacy Switzerland inaugurates new multi-million-franc Moscow embassy Switzerland has inaugurated a new embassy in Moscow which brings together various agencies promoting Swiss interests abroad. This content was published on June 18, 2019 8:15 PM See in another language: 1 See in another language: 1 Languages: 1 Spanish (es) Suiza inaugura embajada multimillonaria en Moscú





swissinfo.ch/ac

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Survey