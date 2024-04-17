BoE’s Bailey says latest inflation fall in line with forecasts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – British inflation is broadly declining in line with the Bank of England’s forecasts, and next month’s numbers look on track for a sharp drop towards the central bank’s 2% target, Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday.

Official figures earlier on Wednesday showed annual consumer price inflation fell to 3.2% in March from 3.4% in February, a slightly smaller decline than the drop to 3.1% which was the median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

Bailey was speaking at an event in Washington hosted by the Institute of International Finance while he was attending meetings of the International Monetary Fund.