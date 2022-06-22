



Keystone / Riccardo Dalle Luche

Open the tap! Italy calls on Swiss reservoirs for help.

After a stifling few days, the worst of the heat in Switzerland is behind us: clouds, rain, and (somewhat) lower temperatures have arrived. But in northern Italy, the effects of heat and drought are still alarming. SRF reports todayExternal link that the Po river is at its lowest level in 70 years, which could mean catastrophe for crops and livestock. The Italians are thus calling on Switzerland, Europe’s water tap, for help. They want the Swiss to open up their Alpine reservoirs to raise the water levels in Lago Maggiore, the lake on the Swiss-Italian border which in turn feeds into the Po. Will Switzerland oblige? SRF says the authorities are reluctant, and have claimed that there’s not enough water this side of the border either; the Lago Maggiore itself is also at historically low levels. In Italy, however, authorities only see two options: either it starts raining heavily, and soon, or else the Swiss send some water.