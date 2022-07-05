



© Keystone / Michael Buholzer

An international conference to support Ukraine, hosted by Switzerland, has agreed to a series of principlesExternal link to oversee the reconstruction of the war-torn country.

Representatives from over 40 countries and international organisations such as the European Investment Bank and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) signed up to the Lugano Declaration at the end of the two-day Ukraine Recovery ConferenceExternal link in southern Switzerland.

In the final declarationExternal link, the participants set out seven criteria, including the fight against corruption and a commitment to democratic values, transparent government and ensuring fundamental rights. “It is the beginning of long process,” said Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis (pictured, left) in his closing speech.

He said the Lugano Declaration laid the groundwork that would not only launch the reconstruction of Ukraine but also give Ukrainians hope and the certainty that they are not alone. Ukraine’s government estimates it will cost $750 billion (CHF720 billion) to rebuild infrastructure that has been damaged or destroyed since Russia’s invasion at the end of February.

Several countries and companies have made financial pledges for Ukraine. Switzerland said it would double its aid to Ukraine to CHF100 million by the end of 2023. The United States has also announced that it will make available $6.2 billion over the next few months.