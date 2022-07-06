



Cliché wars – what did you just call me?!

The word “Bünzli” refers to a person (or a culture) which is overly fond of order: not in a fascist way, rather from a pedantic desire for predictability and normality. Ukrainian journalist and refugee Olha Petriv, who now works for Swiss media site Blick, and who has been explaining her new home to fellow Ukrainians, has noticed this. “Swiss people love rules, and love making new rules!” she says in her latest clipExternal link. Some of the “strange things” which prove this alleged Swiss narrow-mindedness: rules about glass recycling at night-time, punctuality, speaking in a loud voice on the train, and making sure to always eat “Aromat” food seasoning.

Naturally, this (tongue-in-cheek?) list of clichés was received rather badly by sections of the online Bünzli community, who bashed Petriv on Twitter and other such places, saying things like “Did somebody ask her? Did anybody say she had to stay here? There are almost 200 countries in the world. Bon voyage.” (This comment appeared under a 20 Minuten article which went to the trouble of interviewing a sociologist about the issue). Today, even the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper got in on the debate, with a pieceExternal link which argued that Swiss people should be “proud” of their Bünzli nature – a key factor in maintaining the “safe, clean, and quiet paradise” which is Switzerland.

But why all the noise? Has Petriv brought up a real sore point? Do the Swiss – as the Tages-Anzeiger put it – get disproportionately het up when foreigners poke fun at their boringness? Or is it all just another online argument about a stereotype that might once have contained truth, but which is now empty and self-sustaining? And what about Petriv’s (Swiss) colleague in the video, who says “we’re all a bit Bünzli, but we also feel good about it” – is it ok to poke fun at Bünzlis when you’re a Bünzli, but not when you’re not? Or is it all just material for the slow summer journalistic months? So many questions and clichés, while far from the Bünzlis, the bombs are still going off.