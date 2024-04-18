Britain sanctions Iranian military entities including IRGC Navy

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain has placed sanctions on Iranian military entities, including the General Staff of the Armed Forces and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, an official notice showed on Thursday.

The measures follow Iran’s missile and drone attack on Israel last weekend.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had said on Monday that the Group of Seven (G7) nations was working on a package of coordinated measures against Iran.

The British sanctions target 13 entities or individuals in total, the notice showed.