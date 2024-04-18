Britain sanctions Iranian military figures after attack on Israel

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain on Thursday imposed sanctions on Iranian military figures and organisations in a coordinated move with the United States, in response to Iran’s missile and drone attack on Israel last weekend.

The sanctions, which include asset freezes and travel bans, target Iran’s defence minister and other military figures and organisations including the Armed Forces General Staff and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy.

Iran on Saturday launched drones and fired missiles at Israel as a retaliatory strike for the April 1 attack on its embassy compound in Damascus.

The attack has raised the risk of further escalation in the region, leaving world powers scrambling to prevent a wider conflict in the Middle East.

Britain said its measures, announced at a meeting of the Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers meeting in Italy, were aimed at limiting Iran’s ability to destabilise the region.

“The Iranian regime’s attack against Israel was a reckless act and a dangerous escalation,” British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement.

“Today we have sanctioned the ringleaders of the Iranian military and forces responsible for the weekend’s attack.”

Britain’s sanctions, amounting to 13 in total, also target individuals whom it described as key actors within Iran’s drone and missile industries.