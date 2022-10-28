BAT to close cigarette making factory in Switzerland

The Boncourt factory has been making Parisienne cigarettes since 1887. Keystone / Martin Ruetschi

British American Tobacco (BAT) says it will shut down a factory in Switzerland and move production to other sites in Europe.

The factory in Boncourt, canton Jura in northwestern Switzerland, employs more than 200 people, around half of them cross border workers from France.

BAT has more than a hundred other staff working at its headquarters in Lausanne, who are not affected by the closure.

Speaking to Swiss public broadcaster RTS on Thursday, Boncourt mayor Lionel Maître said the decision is “a shock, a disappointment, a feeling of desperation and a mess”.

The canton said it would work to ensure that staff received fair severance packages.

The Boncourt factory was founded by the Burrus family in 1814 and was taken over by Rothmans International in 1996 before merging with tobacco multinational BAT three years later. The site has produced ‘Parisienne’ cigarettes since 1887, which is the second best-selling brand in Switzerland.

In 2014, BAT's closed down a research and development facility in Boncourt with the loss of around 15 jobs.

Switzerland is home to some of the leading tobacco product companies, including BAT, Japan Tobacco International and Philip Morris.

But the industry's workforce has been in decline in the Alpine state as other companies have downsized staff in previous years.





