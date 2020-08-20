Covid-19 leads to record drop in Swiss employment
According to the second quarter federal labour statistics released on Thursday, there are 1.6% fewer people employed in Switzerland compared with this time last year. The drop was slightly higher for women than for men (1.7% and 1.5% respectively).
Those in partial unemployment are not classified as out of work, in the statistics. But as a result of Covid-19-driven restrictions on business activities, many people worked fewer hours. The Federal Statistical Office (FSO) said weekly hours per employed person fell by 9.5% in this period.
If only full-time equivalents are considered, gender differences are greater. For men, the fall in the number of people who worked full-time was 0.4%, compared to 2.4% for women.
Some 223,000 are now unemployed – that’s 17,000 more than 2019. Young people (15-24 years old) were particularly affected by the crisis: while the unemployment rate for the whole population climbed from 4.2% to 4.6%, it increased from 6.2% to 8.4% for the youth.
Between the second quarter of 2019 and the second quarter of 2020, the number of employed Swiss nationals fell by 2.4%, while the number of employed foreign nationals increased by 0.2%. However, this varies significantly according to the type of work permit; those holding a short-term (12 months) L permit saw a big drop in employment of 16.2%.
People with a long-term C permit, which often includes foreign nationals born in Switzerland, saw employment increase by 2.3%. The figure for cross-border workers also increased by 3.6%.
Cuts
Kudelski is the latest Swiss company to be hit by the coronavirus crisis. In its second-quarter results released on Thursday, the digital security company based in the French-speaking part of the country said that it has relied heavily on partial unemployment.
Its number of full-time equivalent staff was down 14%, or 489 positions, compared to six months ago.
Kudelski also said in a press release that its half-year results were well below forecasts, with annual turnover down 20.1% to $320.1 million (CHF292.8 million).
Earlier this week Swiss retailer Manor announced plans to reduce approximately 5% of its workforce due to online competition and the effect of coronavirus on sales.
