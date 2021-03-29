Credit Suisse warns of ‘highly significant’ loss linked to hedge fund

The potential loss is the latest blow to Credit Suisse, which was hit by the recent Greensill scandal. © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

The Swiss bank Credit Suisse says it may face a “highly significant” loss in the first quarter due to an unnamed American hedge fund client defaulting on margin calls.

This content was published on March 29, 2021 - 08:55

Keystone-SDA/Reuters/sb

In a statementExternal link issued on Monday, the bank said: “While at this time it is premature to quantify the exact size of the loss resulting from this exit, it could be highly significant and material to our first quarter results”.

A margin call is a request from a broker to add more money to an account to cover potential losses. Following the failure of the hedge fund to meet these margin commitments, Credit Suisse and a number of other banks are in the process of exiting these positions, the Swiss bank said.

Credit Suisse said it would provide an update on the matter in “due course”.

Earlier, Japanese lender Nomura Holdings Inc. also warned of a “significant” potential loss from an unnamed US client.

The potential loss is the latest blow to Credit Suisse, which was hit by the recent Greensill scandal. The Swiss bank this month closed around $10 billion of supply-chain finance funds that bought notes from Greensill.