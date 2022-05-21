Geldcast update: do we need a recession to fight inflation?

SWI swissinfo.ch

With inflation rising in many countries around the world, including Switzerland, surpassing official inflation targets, the question arises whether central banks need to hit the monetary brake to combat rising prices.

This content was published on May 21, 2022 - 10:00

Fabio Canetg

Central banks are powerful institutions. Typically, if they suddenly implement a large interest rise, they risk causing economic problems. That’s why they usually just introduce small rate increases – if at all.

What is the current situation? Are central banks able to fight rising inflation in any other way other than high unemployment? What does the latest research say about this question? Find out in the latest Geldcast podcast.

External Content

From stock exchanges and bitcoin to inflation and monetary policy – the Geldcast update features the latest from the world of international finance. Clear and entertaining for everyone who wants to stay up to date. The podcast is hosted by monetary economist and business journalist Fabio CanetgExternal link.

The SWI swissinfo.ch Geldcast Author Fabio Canetg completed his doctorate in monetary policy at the University of Bern and the Toulouse School of Economics. Today he is a lecturer at the University of Bern. As a journalist, he works for SRF Arena, Republik Magazin and SWI swissinfo.ch. He hosts the monetary policy podcast "Geldcast". End of insertion

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative