Hackers offer Novartis stolen data on darknet market place

Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis has been targeted by hackers, according to media reports. The Basel-based company says no sensitive data has been stolen.

Novartis confirmed to Swiss media on Sunday that it had been the victim of a hacking attack, first reported by the specialised IT website Bleeping ComputerExternal link.

The company told Keystone-SDA news agency the case had been thoroughly investigated and that theft of sensitive data could be ruled out.

"We take data protection and data security very seriously and have taken industry-standard measures in response to this type of threat to ensure data security," Novartis added.

According to the website Bleeping Computer, the hacker group Industrial Spy offered to sell stolen Novartis data on the darknet for $500,000, payable in Bitcoins.

The hacker group claims it stole the data directly from the laboratories of a Novartis factory. The information relates to RNA and DNA-based drug technology and tests.

Switzerland ranks third among the most targeted European countries, behind Germany and the UK, for advanced and targeted cyber-attacks (APT), according to insurance company Swiss Risk & Care.

