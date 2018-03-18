Switzerland’s biggest retailer Migros has announced it will by the end of 2020 sell only eggs from free roaming hens, according to Le Matin Dimanche newspaper.
Migros will sell only eggs from hens that each have access to 2.5 square metres of open field, as well as a covered outdoor winter garden.
This means it will phase out eggs from farms where the hens do not have access to a field, which currently make up 30% of its stock. Migros stopped selling battery farm eggs 20 years ago.
The move is designed both to promote animal welfare and adapt to consumer demand. “Several surveys show that consumers attach a lot of importance to the wellbeing of the animal when they buy eggs,” says a Migros statement.
Not all producers are happy, but the newspaper says this decision is nevertheless in line with a general trend in the industry towards more freedom for laying hens. Nestlé, for example, announced in November that it would stop using eggs from caged hens in any of its products worldwide as of 2025.
Switzerland’s other main supermarket chain Coop told Le Matin Dimanche that it aims to raise the proportion of organic and free-roaming hen eggs in those that it sells, even if it has not yet decided to stop selling anything else. Like Migros, it does not sell battery eggs.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.