Lausanne hosts Switzerland's first stunt academy

Who wants to become a stunt woman or stunt man, can now also be trained in Switzerland. A stunt academy is opening in Lausanne. Courses are offered for professionals from film and theater - as well as for amateurs.

Behind the European Stunt Academy (AEC) project is Pavel Jancik, a native of the Czech Republic who has lived in Lausanne since 1980. The 60-year-old weapons master has choreographed fights and stunts in numerous films and plays, working with world stars such as Daniel Craig, Marion Cotillard and Isabelle Adjani.

The AEC aims to address a shortcoming, as actors and actresses are often "ill-prepared" to perform stunts, Pavel Jancik told the media Tuesday. They are "helpless" and they also "take too many risks to do things they don't know how to do," he told Keystone-SDA.

The courses will teach different types of stunts: "When you leave my school, you will be able to say: I can fall from a roof, fight with a sword or become a torch man," Jancik, who lives in Lausanne by choice, assures.

