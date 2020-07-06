Motorway station supplier goes into liquidation

Lekkerland supplied some 2,700 retailers in Switzerland. © Keystone / Christian Beutler

A company that supplies Swiss motorway service stations and convenience stores has gone into liquidation after failing to find new investors. Some 144 jobs at Lekkerland Switzerland are now at risk of disappearing by the end of the year.

swissinfo.ch/mga

The company on Monday said it was concentrating on finding new suppliers for the 2,700 stores that it currently services. It is also making social arrangement for its employees, including trying to find them new positions elsewhere.

A spokeswoman told the AWP news agency that an investor had pulled out of a financing deal at the last minute, meaning the company could no longer hope to survive beyond the end of this year.

Lekkerland will gradually wind down its supply services in Switzerland in the coming months. There was no mention in the statement on the enterprise’s website of coronavirus playing a role in the demise of the firm.

The wholesaler was established in the Netherlands in 1956 and rolled out its services to Germany before expanding to Switzerland in 1998. Lekkerland Switzerland span out of the parent group in 2019 to become an independent company.

It supplies a range of stores with food and tobacco plus an array of other products such as electrical and household goods.