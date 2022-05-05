New Swiss stamp smells like campfire

The latest set of special Swiss stamps are designed to stimulate the senses and evoke memories of campfires. Swiss Post

Swiss Post has issued a special postage stamp to commemorate the national Guide and Scout Movement.

This content was published on May 5, 2022 - 15:31

swissinfo.ch/urs

With a face value of CHF1.10 ($1.10), the stamp smells of smoke and marks the National Jamboree that only takes place every 14 years, Swiss Post saidExternal link.

The scent is released by rubbing the special coating of the stamp and evoke memories of “campfire, huge campsites and spending time together with friends”.

A previous stamp from 2007 paid commemorated the 100th anniversary of the Swiss guide and scout movement. Keystone/Str

Flavours and heroes

It’s the fourth time in about 20 years that Swiss Post tries to seduce clients with a redolent surprise.

The series was launched with a chocolate-flavoured stamp, followed samples with the tang of roses and quinces respectively.

The state-owned company also issued embroidered stamps and others made entirely of wood, as well as a Braille and a crypto stamp in the past.

Two other new stamps issued on Thursday pay tribute to Switzerland’s mythical national hero, William Tell, and the folk tale of how Switzerland was founded.

Articles in this story Why Switzerland matters for the tropical forests

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative