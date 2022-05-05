New Swiss stamp smells like campfire
Swiss Post has issued a special postage stamp to commemorate the national Guide and Scout Movement.This content was published on May 5, 2022 - 15:31
With a face value of CHF1.10 ($1.10), the stamp smells of smoke and marks the National Jamboree that only takes place every 14 years, Swiss Post saidExternal link.
The scent is released by rubbing the special coating of the stamp and evoke memories of “campfire, huge campsites and spending time together with friends”.
Flavours and heroes
It’s the fourth time in about 20 years that Swiss Post tries to seduce clients with a redolent surprise.
The series was launched with a chocolate-flavoured stamp, followed samples with the tang of roses and quinces respectively.
The state-owned company also issued embroidered stamps and others made entirely of wood, as well as a Braille and a crypto stamp in the past.
Two other new stamps issued on Thursday pay tribute to Switzerland’s mythical national hero, William Tell, and the folk tale of how Switzerland was founded.
