Sudden weather changes are common in the Southern Ocean, making Antarctic research work extremely challenging. In their latest blog post, Gabriel Erni Cassola and Kevin Leuenberger describe how their research project had to be put on hold while their ship hid behind a massive iceberg, protecting it from violent 150 km/h winds and 14-metre-high waves.

This content was published on May 3, 2022 - 15:33

Michele Andina A documentary and animation filmmaker from Bern, Michele studied film at Zurich University of the Arts. He's been a swissinfo.ch video journalist since 2004 and has a special interest in developing new video formats for mobile viewing, mixing animation and documentary styles.

Catch up with our intrepid researchers in the Southern Ocean. Don't miss their latest blog post entry, available here:

In our "2MB field notes from Antarctica" blog series, the two researchers from the University of Basel give insights into their work and life on board the German icebreaker "Polarstern" that is sailing in the Southern Ocean. The scientists are studying how animals and bacteria in the Antarctic are affected by microplastics.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative