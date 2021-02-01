SWISS cuts Geneva flights to ‘absolute minimum’

SWISS will continue to operate 13 weekly services between Geneva and its Zurich hub, as well as seven weekly connections between Geneva and the Frankfurt hub of Lufthansa. Keystone / Salvatore Di Nolfi

Swiss International Air Lines is scaling back its Geneva flight operations to an "absolute minimum" until the end of February, citing coronavirus travel restrictions. Cuts are also being made at Zurich Airport.

This content was published on February 1, 2021 - 18:27

Keystone-SDA/sb

“Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) is temporarily reducing its already-downsized flight operations in Geneva to an absolute minimum until the end of February with effect from today (Monday 1 February), in view of the tighter travel restrictions announced by the Swiss government,” it said in a statementExternal link on Monday.

Further changes are also being made to SWISS’s Zurich flight schedules. Many of the short- and long-haul SWISS services from and to Zurich will continue to be operated, the Lufthansa subsidiary said. But the already heavily reduced range of flights is being further reduced with effect from February 1.

“As a result, SWISS will only be operating around 10% of the February services which it provided in 2019,” it said.

SWISS will continue to operate 13 weekly services between Geneva and its Zurich hub, as well as seven weekly connections between Geneva and the Frankfurt hub of Lufthansa.

The airline said it remained committed to Geneva Airport in the long term and would expand its present range services when possible.

SWISS CEO Dieter Vranckx said: “As soon as conditions permit and the demand for air travel returns, SWISS will steadily expand our services from Geneva again, as we will from Zurich, too.”

Any travellers affected by SWISS flight cancelations can rebook free of charge or have the price of their ticket refunded.