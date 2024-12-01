Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Swiss Films advent calendar

Illustration of a Christmas tree over a snowy background
SWI swissinfo.ch / Alamy
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Swiss Films advent calendar

This year we’re again presenting a film from our Swiss Films collection every day leading up to December 24.

Enjoy 24 films selected by SWI swissinfo.ch from the Swiss streaming platform Play Suisse. They have been subtitled in English and curated for our international audience.

The films are productions or co-productions of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), the parent company of SWI swissinfo.ch. This year we’re presenting a film from our Swiss Films collection every day leading up to Christmas Day.

Here’s the film we’ve hand-picked for you today.

Watch today’s film

Expedition ins Innere eines Gletschers

Inside the belly of a Swiss ice giant

This content was published on A documentary film crew goes on a breath-taking journey deep inside the Plaine-Morte glacier to better understand the meltwater flows.

Read more: Inside the belly of a Swiss ice giant

