Swiss government seen as lacking team spirit





Federal Councillors' trip at Schloessli Woerth in Neuhausen am Rheinfall in Schaffhausen, Thursday, June 30, 2022. Keystone

Nearly two out of three Swiss (64%) believe that Swiss government members do not work smoothly together, according to a survey carried out by the Sotomo research institute.

This content was published on July 31, 2022 - 13:00

swissinfo.ch/ds

The Swiss government consists of the Federal Council which comprises seven members, each of whom heads a ministry.

There are clear tensions and rivalries in the executive body, according to Michael Hermann, director of the Sotomo research institute.

"They are trying to harm each other with targeted insinuations," the political scientist told the SonntagsBlick newspaper and the population perceives this.

He believes it is only a matter of time before the next conflict of this small group obliged to act as a team breaks out publicly.

Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter is the most popular, getting top marks from those polled. She maintains her reputation as an active and, if necessary, tough politician, especially when it comes to public safety issues. Her work is even more appreciated in French-speaking Switzerland than in German-speaking Switzerland.

Economics Minister Guy Parmelin comes in second, just ahead of Defence Minister Viola Amherd. Next in line are Finance Minister Ueli Maurer, Interior Minister Alain Berset and Environment Minister Simonetta Sommaruga. Switzerland's president, Ignazio Cassis, closes the list.



Articles in this story A global stress test for freedom of expression

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative