SWISS pilots call off planned strike
The pilots of Swiss International Air Lines have decided to drop plans for a strike to press for better working conditions.This content was published on October 24, 2022 - 09:39
- Português Pilotos da SWISS cancelam greve
The pilots' association Aeropers and airline management reached an agreement at the latest round of negotiations over the weekend, the company SWISS announced on Monday.
The pilots had threatened to strike next weekend. They have been fighting for better working conditions for months.
An overwhelming majority of pilots had come out in favour of industrial action in a survey published last week if no agreement can be reached with the management.
The dispute between SWISS and its pilots is about the collective labour agreement, which the airline had terminated with the pilots in February 2021 to the end of March 2022.
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.