Swiss set to drop criminal probe of VW emissions scandal

Keystone / Julian Stratenschulte

Swiss federal prosecutors are set to drop a criminal investigation into Volkswagen's diesel emissions scandal. There is not a strong enough case to file charges, they said on Tuesday.

This content was published on November 9, 2021 - 17:14

Reuters/SRF/SWI swissinfo.ch/ilj

The Office of the Attorney General said that it had informed the German carmaker and AMAG, its Swiss importer, this month "that it considers the investigation to be complete and intends to drop the case," it said in a statement to Reuters, confirming a report by Swiss public broadcaster SRFExternal link.

The defendants and private plaintiffs can still review the case file and submit more evidence until November 30. After that, officials will make their final decision, the office said.

Court cases

VW was caught using illegal software to cheat pollution tests in 2015, triggering a global backlash against diesel and numerous court cases around the world.

Swiss prosecutors opened criminal proceedings in 2016. This concerned potential damage to around 175,000 customers who bought or leased VW group vehicles with diesel motors that at least some VW officials must have known had been manipulated.

Consumer protection advocates criticised the potential dropping of the case in the SRF report. They said finding the culprits would have “sent an important signal to the public”.

The SRF report added that Swiss plaintiffs could still claim damages through civil law, adding that VW had already paid out billions abroad. "But without official culprits, such proceedings in Switzerland are very costly and difficult for individuals," it said.

Contacted by Reuters on Tuesday, VW had no immediate comment.

More More Why Switzerland is struggling to guarantee pensions for the next generation Switzerland faces a unique obstacle when it comes to preventing the pension system from collapsing with time.