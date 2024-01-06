Swiss TV's decision to scrap Gérard Depardieu films stirs heated debate

Gérard Depardieu, whose conduct towards women was brought to light in a France 2 investigation, currently faces a rape complaint in France. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

The suspension of films featuring French actor Gérard Depardieu by Swiss public television RTS has stirred mixed reactions in the press and on social media.

Not everyone expressed unanimous approval, but RTS defended its decision, highlighting that TV channels in Belgium, France, and Canada had also imposed bans on the actor's films.

The question of whether films featuring Gérard Depardieu should be canceled has intensified following the airing of the Complément d'enquête program in France and the subsequent decision by RTS to halt the broadcast of movies starring him.

This contentious debate has sparked widespread discussions in the press, on social networks, and within the cultural sphere. The debate was further fueled by the forthcoming vote on the licensing fee amount.

"RTS is shooting itself in the foot. Its role is not to give lessons and impose the programme of its 'experts'," pointed out Philippe Nantermod, a Liberals national councillor from Valais, in the Swiss newspaper Le Temps. In the same newspaper, his colleague in Berne, the Green Nicolas Walder, praised the public service's decision: "I salute the courage and commitment of RTS, which is seeking to protect the sensibilities of a section of the public”.

Same decision in Belgium, France and Canada

RTS defended itself by explaining that it had taken the same decision as the Belgian, French and Canadian channels.

“RTS TV programming consistently ensures that schedules align with the context and audience preferences, aiming to prevent viewers from changing channels. In this regard, we have made the decision to reschedule just one film featuring Depardieu in a prominent role – no more, no less. Additionally, we have opted to retain the screening of another film where he plays a minor role. These adjustments have sparked reactions from the audience," defended RTS spokesman Marco Ferrara.

Reactions from the industry

Director Jacob Berger is directly affected by this decision, as his film "Aime ton père" (2002) tells the story of a famous but detestable writer, played by Gérard Depardieu.

"I think banning in general is a bad idea. I think we could have chosen instead to programme films that talk about these issues, that deal with the problem of the great abuser, including films starring Gérard Depardieu", he notes.

For producer Pauline Gygax, on the other hand, the decision makes good sense. "By suspending his films, we are telling all the victims of sexist and sexual violence that they are respected and listened to. And when you consider that in Switzerland almost every other woman is a victim, that's important."

This is not the first time that films have been cancelled. It has already happened with Pierre Palmade. However, in that case the decision did not spark such a heated debate.

