Swiss watchmakers recognised with special edition gold coin

The watch sector has become on eof Switzerland's most valuable economic industries.

A special edition gold coin, called “Timemachine”, is being produced to pay homage to Switzerland’s watchmaking industry.

September 26, 2022

swissinfo.ch/mga

The coin, which features a clock face, cogs of a watch movement and a globe, will celebrate the importance of the industry in Switzerland and the popularity of Swiss watches worldwide.

Each coin has a CHF25 ($25) face value, but the 5,000 limited edition copies, to be produced by the Federal MintExternal link, will be sold at a starting price of CHF419.

The watch industry in Switzerland is believed to trace its origins to an influx of French Huguenot refugees in the 16th Century.

From Geneva, watch makers have spread all over Switzerland to produce such iconic brands as Rolex, Swatch, Patek Philippe and Breitling.

Last year, the sector recovered from the coronavirus pandemic to generate CHF22.3 billion in sales. Between the start of 2022 and the end of August, sales worth CHF15.9 billion have been achieved.

The craftsmanship of mechanical watchmaking and art mechanics was added to UNESCO’s List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2020External link.

