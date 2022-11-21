Switzerland extends professional services access with Britain

Britain and Switzerland decide to keep access opne to service industry workers. © Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

A Swiss-British deal, granting access of consultants, engineers and IT workers to each other’s markets, will be extended until the end of 2025.

This content was published on November 21, 2022 - 12:28

swissinfo.ch/mga

Some 4,000 British professional services providers have made us of the 90-day market access facility since it was first brought into force at the start of 2021.

The Services Mobility Agreement was designed to retain the flow of essential workers between the two countries after Britain exited the EU’s free movement of people model.

The deal grants Swiss companies preferential access to more than 30 service sectors in Britain and smooths out educational qualification differences in each country.

Swiss higher vocational education and training qualifications are recognised by Britain as equivalent to a university degree in some areas.

The extension to the treaty was agreed following a positive assessment of its first two years in force.





In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative