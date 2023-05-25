Switzerland has lowest prevalence of modern slavery

© Keystone / Alessandro Della Valle

read aloud pause

X

Switzerland was ranked last on the 2023 Global Slavery Index, which draws on national estimates of modern slavery for 160 countries.

This content was published on May 25, 2023

swissinfo.ch/ac

The Alpine nation had the lowest prevalence of modern slavery with an estimated 0.5 modern slaves per 1,000 residents, according to the rankingExternal link that was released on Wednesday by the Australia-based Walk Free foundation that tracks national estimates of modern slavery around the world. North Korea had the highest prevalence of modern slavery, followed by Eritrea, Mauritania, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, the index showed.

Despite its good performance, Switzerland is estimated to harbour around 4,000 modern slaves based on data extrapolated from the International Labour Organization and the International Organization for Migration. It was criticised, along with other rich countries, in the foundation's 172-page report for taking limited action despite larger resources at its disposal in terms of GDP per capita.

“Modern slavery refers to situations of exploitation that a person cannot refuse or leave because of threats, violence, coercion, deception, or abuses of power,” states the Walk Free foundation.

Examples of modern slavery include forced labour, forced marriages, debt bondage, sexual exploitation or human trafficking.

Articles in this story Debunked: What we thought was true about Switzerland

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative