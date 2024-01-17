Ukraine peace summit to take place in Geneva

Swiss Federal President Viola Amherd, 2nd right, with Beat Jans, Federal Councillor and minister of Justice and Police, right, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, 2nd left, with Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian President's Office, left, and their respective delegations, hold bilateral talks, on Monday, January 15, 2024 in Kehrsatz near Bern, Switzerland. © Keystone / Alessandro Della Valle

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Switzerland has chosen Geneva as the venue for the planned Ukraine peace summit.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other languages: 2 EN original Português pt Cúpula de paz na Ucrânia será realizada em Genebra Read more: Cúpula de paz na Ucrânia será realizada em Genebra

Русский ru Мирный саммит по Украине пройдет в Женеве Read more: Мирный саммит по Украине пройдет в Женеве

This was told to the Keystone-SDA news agency on Tuesday on the fringes of the World Economic Forum (WEF) by a source from the Federal Administration who is familiar with the dossier.

The two countries have already started work on the meeting, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday at the WEF in Davos. Many details, such as the date, have not yet been finalised.

+ Ukraine and Switzerland urge countries to support peace plan in Davos

Switzerland is organising the peace summit at the request of Ukraine, as the two countries announced on Monday during Zelensky’s visit to the Federal Council in Bern.

Viola Amherd, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, said that she and Zelensky were hoping for broad support and as many participants as possible. Russia is not welcome.

+ Russia dismisses Ukraine peace plan talks in Davos

The countries of the Global South and China, for example, are to be represented. On Sunday in Davos, representatives from over 80 countries and organisations discussed the Ukrainian peace formula for ending the war.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them here. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe