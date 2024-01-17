Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Ukraine peace summit to take place in Geneva

Ukraine Switzerland
Swiss Federal President Viola Amherd, 2nd right, with Beat Jans, Federal Councillor and minister of Justice and Police, right, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, 2nd left, with Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian President's Office, left, and their respective delegations, hold bilateral talks, on Monday, January 15, 2024 in Kehrsatz near Bern, Switzerland. © Keystone / Alessandro Della Valle
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland has chosen Geneva as the venue for the planned Ukraine peace summit.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

This was told to the Keystone-SDA news agency on Tuesday on the fringes of the World Economic Forum (WEF) by a source from the Federal Administration who is familiar with the dossier.

The two countries have already started work on the meeting, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday at the WEF in Davos. Many details, such as the date, have not yet been finalised.

+ Ukraine and Switzerland urge countries to support peace plan in Davos

Switzerland is organising the peace summit at the request of Ukraine, as the two countries announced on Monday during Zelensky’s visit to the Federal Council in Bern.

Viola Amherd, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, said that she and Zelensky were hoping for broad support and as many participants as possible. Russia is not welcome.

+ Russia dismisses Ukraine peace plan talks in Davos

The countries of the Global South and China, for example, are to be represented. On Sunday in Davos, representatives from over 80 countries and organisations discussed the Ukrainian peace formula for ending the war.

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them here

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

