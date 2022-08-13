US Ambassador: ‘Switzerland's good offices will continue to be needed’

Scott Miller took up the post of US ambassador to Switzerland in January 2022. © Keystone / Alessandro Della Valle

New US Ambassador Scott Miller believes Switzerland has made “tremendous progress” in adopting sanctions against Russia, but that more could be done to close loopholes when it comes to finding Russian oligarchs’ funds.

This content was published on August 13, 2022 - 12:41

Tages-Anzeiger/jdp

“Neutrality has never been a static model. It must be continuously adapted to the circumstances. Switzerland's good offices will continue to be needed,” said Miller in a wide-ranging interviewExternal link in the German-language paper Tages-Anzeiger. “For example, Switzerland could one day serve as a conference venue that Russia and Ukraine could use.”

Miller, who took up the US ambassador post in Bern in January, said that not adopting sanctions against Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine would have caused even greater damage to the Swiss financial sectors reputation.

He, however, argued that Switzerland should join the Russian Elites, Proxies, and Oligarchs Task Force initiated by the US government to track down Russian assets hiding in shell companies and trusts in the country.

Trade deal

The ambassador also offered thoughts on advancing free trade between the US and Switzerland. Negotiations on a free trade agreement have stalled with a key sticking point Swiss agriculture tarrifs. Trade between the two countries has grown though. In April, the US surpassed Germany to become Switzerland’s largest export market for the first time.

“We can take steps towards free trade by entering into sectoral agreements,” said Miller. A key opportunity he sees is in the pharmaceutical industry where the two countries are in the process of “facilitating trade”. The pharma and chemical industry accounts for nearly two-thirds of Swiss exports to the US.

In response to questions about Switzerland’s free trade agreement with China, Miller said that he plans to raise the issue of labour exploitation in China, specifically the allegations of forced labour of the minority Uyghur population with counterparts in the Swiss government.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative