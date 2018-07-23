The Zurich Office for Gender Equality has found that men make up 10% of those seeking help on its dedicated internet platform advising people who feel sexually harassed at work.
The platformexternal link was started a year ago in collaboration with other organisations and gives people an initial free consultation and advice on where to find more help to deal with the issue.
So far, it has advised an average of two people a week who suffer from sexual harassment in the workplace. A tenth of them were male, said Anja Derungs of the Zurich Office for Gender Equality in an interviewexternal link with Swiss public television, SRF, on Monday.
Derungs said she was a little surprised herself by the findings. “With men, it’s still an even greater taboo subject and nobody wants to be the victim of sexual harassment.”
It was, however, a reality that men suffer from sexual harassment too, Derungs said. They might feel discriminated against based on their sex or experience a sexist climate in their company.
Essentially, the cases the platform dealt with were similar to those experienced by women. “Sexist jokes and physical contact also affect men; it can happen to both sexes,” she said.
Sexual harassment very often had little to do with somebody’s gender but was actually related to a certain power dynamic, according to Derungs.
The online-based service also helps people who don’t work in a standard office environment but in industries which are “otherwise hard to reach”, Derungs said. This is the case, for example, with the hospitality and construction industries, where things aren’t as well regulated as in an office.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.