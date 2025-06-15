Swiss Solidarity raises CHF17 million for landslide-hit Blatten

Blatten: Swiss help, Swiss Solidarity raises 17 million Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The fundraising group Swiss Solidarity has received donations of CHF17 million ($21 million) for the Valais municipality of Blatten, buried by a landslide on May 28.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Blatten: svizzeri aiutano, Catena solidarietà raccoglie 17 milioni Original Read more: Blatten: svizzeri aiutano, Catena solidarietà raccoglie 17 milioni

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Swiss Patronage for Mountain Municipalities has contributed CHF1 million, while Caritas and the Swiss Red Cross have both given CHF400,000, according to Swiss Solidarity, the fundraising arm of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (swissinfo.ch’s parent company).

Meanwhile, the Blatten Foundation is also collecting money: it has gathered a pot of CHF1.5 million to date. For its part, the federal government in Bern has made available CHF5 million in emergency aid.

Blatten also receives numerous offers of donations in kind. On its website, however, the municipality says it is currently not in a position to process or administrate such offers, and thus asks people to hold off on such initiatives for the time being.

Translated from Italian by DeepL/dos

More

More The devastating glacier collapse in Blatten: what next? This content was published on Two weeks after a landslide wiped out most of the Alpine village of Blatten, talk of reconstruction is picking up, but huge challenges remain. Read more: The devastating glacier collapse in Blatten: what next?

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.