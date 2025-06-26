Switzerland braces for second hottest June on record

Temperatures are expected to soar again at the weekend Keystone / Anthony Anex

A Swiss heatwave is expected to intensify, with the weather forecasting service MeteoSwiss expecting one of the hottest Junes on record.

RTS

With temperatures hovering at 32 to 35 degrees Celsius in some parts of Switzerland, MeteoSwiss has issued a heatwave warning of level 2 for much of the country, while Ticino, the south, is at level 3.

A passing disturbance will temporarily cool the atmosphere on Thursday, but temperatures will rise again on Friday and are expected to exceed 30 degrees Celsius at the weekend.

MeteoSwiss has issued a temperature warning for the southern Alps from Friday until at least June 30, with temperatures expected to reach 32 to 34 degrees Celsius, with higher peaks possible in some places.

Elsewhere in Switzerland, temperatures are expected to reach 35 degrees Celsius this weekend in Sion and Zurich on Tuesday. On the same day, temperatures could reach 37 degrees Celsius in Geneva.

For Mikhaël Schwander, meteorologist at MeteoSwiss, this June “is clearly above the norm. We are expecting the second hottest June since measurements began in 1864, after June 2003, which was truly exceptional.”

The meteorologist added that temperatures of zero degrees could only be expected higher than 5,000 metres this weekend, which would be a record for the month of June. In response to the heatwave, home care services are already working to help the most vulnerable, especially the elderly and single. In Geneva, some 2,300 people are being monitored during the heatwave.

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

