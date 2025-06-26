The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
Climate adaptation

Switzerland braces for second hottest June on record

Temperatures are expected to soar again at the weekend
Temperatures are expected to soar again at the weekend Keystone / Anthony Anex
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland braces for second hottest June on record
Listening: Switzerland braces for second hottest June on record

A Swiss heatwave is expected to intensify, with the weather forecasting service MeteoSwiss expecting one of the hottest Junes on record.

This content was published on
2 minutes
RTS

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

With temperatures hovering at 32 to 35 degrees Celsius in some parts of Switzerland, MeteoSwiss has issued a heatwave warning of level 2 for much of the country, while Ticino, the south, is at level 3.

+ Swiss carbon footprint is bigger than you think

A passing disturbance will temporarily cool the atmosphere on Thursday, but temperatures will rise again on Friday and are expected to exceed 30 degrees Celsius at the weekend.

MeteoSwiss has issued a temperature warning for the southern Alps from Friday until at least June 30, with temperatures expected to reach 32 to 34 degrees Celsius, with higher peaks possible in some places.

Elsewhere in Switzerland, temperatures are expected to reach 35 degrees Celsius this weekend in Sion and Zurich on Tuesday. On the same day, temperatures could reach 37 degrees Celsius in Geneva.

For Mikhaël Schwander, meteorologist at MeteoSwiss, this June “is clearly above the norm. We are expecting the second hottest June since measurements began in 1864, after June 2003, which was truly exceptional.”

The meteorologist added that temperatures of zero degrees could only be expected higher than 5,000 metres this weekend, which would be a record for the month of June. In response to the heatwave, home care services are already working to help the most vulnerable, especially the elderly and single. In Geneva, some 2,300 people are being monitored during the heatwave.

More
Heatwaves are getting hotter and hotter - temperature extremes are increasing

More

Swiss heatwaves getting more extreme

This content was published on Temperatures in Switzerland have risen at a faster pace in the last 50 years, with heatwaves warming significantly more than the average temperature.

Read more: Swiss heatwaves getting more extreme

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Train vs plane: would you take a direct train between London and Geneva?

Eurostar is planning to run direct trains from Britain to Germany and Switzerland from the early 2030s. Would you favour the train over the plane? If not, why not?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
7 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
53 Likes
57 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR