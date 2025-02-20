Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Climate change

Swiss 2024 wine harvest was poor due to weather conditions

2024 wine harvest was poor due to weather conditions
2024 wine harvest was poor due to weather conditions Keystone-SDA
Swiss 2024 wine harvest was poor due to weather conditions
Listening: Swiss 2024 wine harvest was poor due to weather conditions

The 2024 wine harvest in Switzerland was the second worst in the last 50 years due to unfavorable weather conditions such as frost and hail. In addition, around a quarter less wine was produced than in the previous year, according to the Federal Office for Agriculture.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Infestation with downy mildew is also to blame for the decline. While an average of around 92 million liters of wine were produced annually in the past ten years, only 75 million liters in 2024, as was reported on Thursday. Compared to the average of the last ten years, production has fallen by 18.5%, the Federal Office for Agriculture (FOAG) wrote.

+ Swiss drank less wine in 2023

With a harvest volume of 10.4 million liters, the production losses in German-speaking Switzerland were even more pronounced than in French-speaking Switzerland, at 36.9%, according to the FOAG. With a total production of 60.6 million liters of wine, Western Switzerland recorded a decline of 23.8% compared to the previous year. In Italian-speaking Switzerland, 15.6% less wine was produced.

