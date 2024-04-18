Swiss drank less wine in 2023 – but more of it was local

More white wine was drunk than in 2022, however this was not able to compensate for a decrease in red wine consumption. Keystone

People in Switzerland drank slightly less wine in 2023 than in the previous year. However, Swiss-made wines increased their market share.

Overall, wine consumption fell by 1.3 million litres to 235.9 million litres, the Federal Office for Agriculture announced on Thursday – a decrease of 0.5%.

However, there were differences between types of wine: according to the figures, an uptick in white wine consumption was not able to compensate for a drop in the popularity of red. That said, red wine still accounted for just under 64% of total consumption, with at least 150 million litres drunk.

Swiss wine’s market share in 2023 increased by 1.6 percentage points on the previous year to 38.6%, with 91 million litres of national wine drunk, an increase of 3.8% on 2022. In contrast, consumption of foreign wines fell by 3.1% to 144.9 million litres.

