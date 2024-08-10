Two-thirds of Switzerland’s top 30 firms now have CO2 targets

Around 22% of listed companies worldwide have established credible CO2 reduction targets, aiming to reduce their net greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050.

This is the finding of a new study by the United States financial services provider MSCI, which analysed around 9,000 listed companies globally, including some Swiss firms.

Compared to the same period last year, the proportion of companies with scientifically based CO2 targets has risen by eight percentage points. More than two-thirds of the 30 largest companies on the Swiss stock exchange now have such targets.

However, the 1.5-degree target of the Paris Agreement on climate change still seems distant. According to MSCI, only 11% of companies worldwide are currently operating in line with this goal.

