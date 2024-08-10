Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Climate change

Two-thirds of Switzerland’s top 30 firms now have CO2 targets

Around 22% of listed companies worldwide have established credible CO2 reduction targets, aiming to reduce their net greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

This is the finding of a new study by the United States financial services provider MSCI, which analysed around 9,000 listed companies globally, including some Swiss firms.

Compared to the same period last year, the proportion of companies with scientifically based CO2 targets has risen by eight percentage points. More than two-thirds of the 30 largest companies on the Swiss stock exchange now have such targets.

+Landmark ruling: Switzerland’s climate policy violates human rights

However, the 1.5-degree target of the Paris Agreement on climate change still seems distant. According to MSCI, only 11% of companies worldwide are currently operating in line with this goal.

Adapted from German by DeepL/amva

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

